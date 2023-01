News From Law.com

A South Florida attorney's focus has shifted from negligence to wrongful death in litigation involving a young woman who fell out of her electric wheelchair at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on a Southwest Airline jetway, resulting in a broken neck. The family of the woman, Gabrielle Assouline, has just announced the 24 year-old has died.

Transportation & Logistics

January 31, 2023, 2:10 PM