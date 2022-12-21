I Thought I Was Having a Heart Attack: Georgia Judge Testifi...

News From Law.com

After a nearly two-month hiatus, the ethics hearing of suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer resumed Wednesday with defense counsel examining witnesses, including their client. As defense counsel leveraged a former military supervisor and Coomer to testify to the judge's committed service to others in the military, legislature and judiciary, members of the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia Hearing Panel analyzed the defendant's transparency and timeliness in acknowledging and reporting his alleged legislative and judicial violations.

Georgia

December 21, 2022, 4:48 PM