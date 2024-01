News From Law.com International

At the beginning of 2024, Slaughter and May made their previously trialed 'switch on/switch off' working scheme, which offers associates reduced pay in exchange for reduced hours, a permanent fixture. Though undoubtedly a move in the right direction, there is growing concern amongst the industry as to just how much of a fix the scheme truly is.

January 25, 2024, 7:55 AM

