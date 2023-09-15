I Pressed That Button: Judges Activation of Panic Alarm Cite...

News From Law.com

After a weeklong hiatus, the judicial misconduct probe of Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson resumed Thursday. Throughout the daylong Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia proceeding, the jurist testified about alleged courthouse security and administrative breaches while robed, as well as alleged violations of the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct while off the bench, among neighbors and on social media. A former clerk and judicial misconduct investigator also took to the stand, but, with several witnesses yet to be called, counsel for either side projected the ethics hearing would not wrap up by its scheduled conclusion of Friday, Sept. 15.

Georgia

September 15, 2023, 9:50 AM

nature of claim: /