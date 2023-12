News From Law.com

Lawyers practicing in southwest Georgia will soon notice a new face on the Dougherty Judicial Circuit bench.As Albany attorney Joseph W. Dent prepares to join the Dougherty County Superior Court as its newest judge, he's opening up to the Daily Report about what lawyers and litigants can expect from him in his new judicial role.

Georgia

December 20, 2023, 11:02 AM

