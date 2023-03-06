I Made $2,500 Less: Judges Are Sending Out Their Résumés a...

News From Law.com

Texas Chief Justice Nathan Hecht, appearing before a state House of Representatives committee, pleaded for more funding for salaries, citing challenges in keeping staff and judges. Hecht, speaking to the Committee on Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence, thanked the Legislature for providing some funds through a statewide employee raise bill, but insisted more is needed. "One of the odd things, I think it's odd, is that a lot of employees .. particularly in the court system, are kind of looking around for other jobs," Hecht said.

