Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Maria Dennis intends to retire after serving more than two decades on the bench, during which she presided over each court division, and after more than 35 years since she took the oath to become a Florida attorney. "I loved every minute of it," Dennis said. The judge intends to retire from the bench in November. Her term would have officially ended on Jan. 7, 2025, unless she ran for re-election.

Florida

October 24, 2022, 3:06 PM