I Lost a Lot of Sleep Over It: Broward Lawyer Fights for Inf...

The trial of the former Sheriff's deputy criminally charged with failing to confront the Parkland school mass shooter during the 2018 massacre could end today. The attorney for retired Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson spent the weekend preparing his closing arguments, which were set to begin Monday in Broward Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale with Circuit Judge Martin Fein presiding. Broward County State Attorney Steven Klinger is prosecuting the case, which began June 7. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

June 26, 2023, 10:18 AM

