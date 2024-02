News From Law.com

If elected Westchester County District Attorney, candidate Adeel Mirza says he'll refocus the office on the crimes "that tear apart society." Current DA Miriam Rocah has said she does not plan to seek reelection, and Mirza is running against Ret. Judge Susan Cacace and civil rights attorney William Wagstaff.

New York

February 05, 2024, 2:00 PM

nature of claim: /