The highly-anticipated civil fraud trial of Donald Trump, his family members and business entities kicked off Monday with a history lesson from Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on the origins of Executive Law ยง 63(12), which form the basis of state Attorney General Letitia James' case.

October 02, 2023, 3:24 PM

