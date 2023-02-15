News From Law.com

Litigators who use modern trial advocacy methods sometimes have to contend with clients who seek to impose their firmly held, but sometimes misguided, beliefs about how to present a case to jurors. Coping with such clients is not for the weak of heart, since issues such as money, ethics and respect are implicated, and the best way to deal with such clients might be to part ways, some lawyers said. But cultivating trust with a client can minimize the risk of such conflicts.

