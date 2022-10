News From Law.com

A woman who opted to defend herself pro se at trial has no regrets despite her being on the hook for a $1.4 million jury verdict, in favor of a husband and wife who say she defamed them. But facing a self-represented party as an opponent hardly provided an advantage for the plaintiffs this time around, according to their lawyer, Timothy Kolman of Kolman Law. "To be quite frank, I hope I never do [that] again," Kolman said.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 21, 2022, 4:37 PM