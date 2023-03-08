I Havent Handed Out a Business Card in Years: is it Time for...

News From Law.com

Attorneys use business cards almost more than any other profession in America. They come second to Realtors, according to a recent survey by one national business card printer. With just under 10 billion business cards printed annually, 8 billion will be tossed within a week. That's 88% of cards printed, according to CreditDonkey. That's why a Florida attorney is challenging the need for the omnipresent paper calling cards in this post-COVID day and age. He thinks it's a wakeup call to firms to get on board with this type of new technology. But some are warning the new technology might bring novel risks for attorneys and their law firms.

Florida

March 08, 2023, 9:01 AM