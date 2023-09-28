Breaking News From Law.com

A Missouri judge dismissed jurors in the middle of a Roundup trial after announcing on Thursday he would grant Monsanto's motion for a directed verdict. St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Brian May said he had to "follow the law" and grant the motion, which was filed after the close of evidence presented by plaintiff Mark McCostlin, who blamed Roundup for his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. McCostlin's lawyers said they would appeal. Monsanto's motion focused on the testimony of plaintiff's specific causation expert.

September 28, 2023

