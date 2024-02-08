I Have Stayed Quiet Long Enough: Miami City Attorney Fires B...

News From Law.com

Rumblings of conflict have plagued Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez of late, but matters seem to have come to a head with a published article in the Miami Herald, and the city attorney is unhappy about it. "The Herald has incorrectly and libelously reported the facts," Méndez told the Daily Business Review, referring to the article in Tuesday's newspaper, which focused on a Florida Bar investigation into the long-time city attorney. The city attorney denies any wrongdoing.

February 08, 2024, 8:54 AM

