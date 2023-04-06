I Have a Big Robe to Fill: this South Florida Judge Just Lan...

News From Law.com

Good news for Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Thomas J. Rebúll. The Miami-Dade Circuit Court transferred Rebúll to the complex litigation section of the civil division. Rebúll will replace Michael Hanzman, who resigned last month from the state court bench after over a decade of public service. "I texted Michael Hanzman when it was official and I said, 'I have a big robe to fill,'" Rebúll said. "We both pride ourselves on reading everything and being prepared. And he warned me it is a lot of work but very rewarding work."

