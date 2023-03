News From Law.com

An attorney recently sentenced on manslaughter charges is among 9 lawyers in Florida disciplined this month. The February breakdown: 6 suspensions, 1 public reprimand and 2 disbarments according to The Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation. 4 practice law in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

March 01, 2023, 8:26 AM