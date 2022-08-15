I Feel Like Just a Number: Pa. Associates Balk at High Pay i...

News From Law.com

Though largely content with their access to cutting-edge legal projects and top-of-market pay, some associates at Philadelphia's Big Law firms are grappling with the lack of work-life balance that comes from having to meet a quota for billable hours, while others are anxious that a faltering economy will lead to layoffs last seen in the spring of 2020. These concerns come from responses to this year's Midlevel Associate Survey, in which many respondents also voiced a common refrain about the reality of Big Law work culture.

Legal Services

August 15, 2022, 4:43 PM