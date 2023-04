News From Law.com

An Appellate Court determined that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Westport improperly deprived a Connecticut plaintiff fairness by not allowing him to speak on whether his application was complete. The Zoning Commission, the defendant, denied the 2019 site plan and special excavation and fill permit applications of William W. Taylor, the plaintiff.

