A New Jersey judge has rejected a constitutional challenge to a provision of the state's Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, which says out-of-state residents aren't eligible to participate in the program. The ruling is a setback for a team from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, led by David B. Bassett, who represented patients and physicians who sought to change the law.

Health Care

September 19, 2024, 2:42 PM