Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers just granted raises to state court judges in New Jersey. But is it enough? On Jan. 16, Murphy signed S-4266, which extends an annual raise for judges through Jan. 1, 2027, based on the Consumer Price Index. Previously, judges were assured of receiving cost-of-living raises through 2025.

January 23, 2024, 4:28 PM

