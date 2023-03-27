I Dont Know How You Have Excellence Without Diversity—Dist...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III for the Northern District of California, who recently presided over the multi-district litigation against the e-cigarette company JUUL Labs, recently sat down with The National Law Journal to discuss diversity and inclusion efforts in MDL leadership. "You have to start with excellence in leadership—and I don't know how you have excellence without diversity," he noted about the selection process for case steering committee leadership.

California

March 27, 2023, 12:22 PM

