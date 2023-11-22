I Didnt Know What to Do: With COVID-19 Back in Courts, Lawye...

News From Law.com

It's been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic incited a technological overhaul at many courthouses, as restricted in-person proceedings stalled due-process for countless litigants. Since then many of Georgia's courts have leveraged federal funding to retain additional staff and space to expedite the resolution of consequential case backlogs imposed by the pandemic. While progress has been made, lawyers tell the Daily Report the now seasonal presentation of many Coronavirus infections has led to a resurgence of COVID-related hurdles in court.

Georgia

November 22, 2023, 9:22 AM

