News From Law.com

With trial courts rethinking their their operating procedures in the aftermath of COVID-19, some litigators say the continued use of remote technology deprives them of an important element of their practice. Lawyers who are accustomed to motion hearings or status conferences being held in person during pre-pandemic days say the chance to rub elbows with colleagues on trips to the courthouse is lost when pretrial hearings are conducted via Zoom.

Legal Services

December 14, 2022, 4:05 PM