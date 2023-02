News From Law.com

Freda L. Wolfson, who retired as chief judge of U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey after a 36-year judicial career, has rejoined Lowenstein Sandler as head of its alternate dispute resolution practice. In her new role, Wolfson will focus on complex commercial litigation, special master appointments in multidistrict litigation suits, monitorships, internal investigations, and presiding over mock trials and oral arguments.

February 01, 2023, 8:00 AM