The Ninth Circuit affirmed a district court's ruling that plaintiffs Kym Pardini and Carrie Wood failed to plausibly allege that the spray wasn't a "spray type" fat or oil under FDA regulations, in addition to holding that the FDCA preempted plaintiffs' serving size claims, as the nutrient content claims were predicted on the serving size claims.

April 20, 2023, 7:06 PM

