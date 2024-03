News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court has imposed a three-month suspension on an assistant general counsel at LG Electronics USA over ethics violations arising from matters he handled on the side. John T. Wynn was suspended based on the Disciplinary Review Board's findings that he charged excessive fees for work on an estate case and displayed neglect and lack of diligence for failing to complete his administration of the estate after nine years.

