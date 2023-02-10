New Suit - Copyright

Walmart, BJ's Wholesale Club, J.C. Penny and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Albert Chang on behalf of Hyupsung T.R.D. Co. Ltd. d/b/a Hyupsung T.R.D., accuses the defendants of selling products which infringe a copyrighted textile design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00997, Hyupsung T.R.D. Co., Ltd., d/b/a Hyupsung T.R.D. v. Tharanco Dress Group LLC, d/b/a Ronni Nicole et al.

February 10, 2023, 4:52 AM