New Suit - Contract

Hyundai Motor, the South Korean carmaker, and Genesis Motor America were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, brought by ArentFox Schiff and Cameron Worley PC on behalf of a Nashville, Tennessee-based Hyundai and Genesis car dealer, accuses the defendants of constructively terminating the dealership agreement by not allowing the plaintiff to relocate the dealership to an area with a dense minority population. According to the suit, the defendants' dealer network policies and practices allegedly violate the Automobile Dealer’s Day in Court Act and Tennessee’s UCC by redlining dealerships out of minority areas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00817, Hyundai Subaru of Nashville, Inc. v. Hyundai Motor America, Inc. et al.