Hyundai, Kia Settle Anti-Theft Lawsuits for $200M | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Kia and Hyundai agreed to pay $200 million to settle class actions alleging they failed to install a common anti-theft device, called an "immobilizer," in their vehicles. The lack of security prompted a wave of car thefts, particularly after viral videos on TikTok and YouTube demonstrated how to steal the cars using a USB device. The settlement provides $145 million in out-of-pocket losses and software upgrades, and Hyundai and Kia vowed to provide tens of thousands of free steeling locks.

Automotive

May 18, 2023, 6:49 PM

nature of claim: /