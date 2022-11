New Suit - Class Action

XTO Energy Inc., a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, was slapped with a breach-of-contract class action Monday in North Dakota District Court. The suit was filed by Barton & Burrows and the Vogel Law Firm on behalf of mineral owners allegedly owed statutory interest on untimely payments from the sale of oil produced by the defendant from wells located in North Dakota. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00196, Hystad Ceynar Minerals, LLC v. XTO Energy, Inc.