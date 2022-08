New Suit - Class Action

Continental Resources, an oil and natural gas company, was hit with a mineral rights class action on Wednesday in North Dakota District Court. The complaint, filed by Barton & Burrows and the Vogel Law Firm, seeks statutory interest on untimely oil and gas royalty payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00139, Hystad Ceynar Minerals LLC v. Continental Resources Inc.

Energy

August 24, 2022, 4:22 PM