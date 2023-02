Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates and Serkland Law Firm on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract class action against XTO Energy, an Exxon Mobil subsidiary, to North Dakota District Court. The suit was filed by the Vogel Law Firm and Barton & Burrows on behalf of similarly situated mineral owners, who contend that XTO has failed to make timely payments to class members for oil and gas produced by XTO. The case is 1:23-cv-00030, Hystad Ceynar Mineral, LLC v. XTO Energy, Inc.