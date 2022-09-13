New Suit - Contract

Fintech provider T1 Payments was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle on behalf of Hyper Tech Z and other e-commerce electronics sellers accusing T1 of unlawfully withholding over $800,000 after unilaterally terminating their merchant agreements. The case is 2:22-cv-01517, Hyper SLS Ltd dba Hyper Tech Z et al v. T1 Payments, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2022, 3:16 PM