Who Got The Work

Karen Ann Jacobs of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell has entered an appearance for Therabody in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 3 in Delaware District Court by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of Hyper Ice, asserts a single patent related to a battery-powered massage device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:24-cv-00004, Hyper Ice, Inc. et al v. Therabody, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2024, 8:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Hyper Ice, Inc.

Hyperice IP Subco, LLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Therabody, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims