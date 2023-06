Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hancock Daniel & Johnson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers and Logipia USA to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by Thompson Hine and Bray & Long on behalf of Hyosung USA, accuses Logipia of failing to protect the plaintiff's goods from a rainstorm while they were stored at Logipia's warehouse. The case is 3:23-cv-00335, Hyosung USA Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Hyosung USA, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bray & Long, PLLC

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Logipia USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hancock Daniel Johnson Nagle

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute