Hinshaw & Culbertson chairperson Peter D. Sullivan; Colon Ramirez member Colon-Ramirez; and Nigaglioni Law Offices partner Ruben T. Nigaglioni have entered appearances for law firm Forde & O'Meara and other defendants in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint, brought on behalf of Blue Stone Finance LLC and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of engaging in ‘frivolous’ litigation and a defamation campaign accusing the defendants of scheming to defraud the state of Illinois. The case was filed March 24 in Puerto Rico District Court by Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez; O'Neill & Borges; McConnell Valdez LCLC; and Juan R. Rivera Font LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Silvia L. Carreno-Coll, is 3:23-cv-01140, Hynes et al v. Forde & O'Meara LLP et al.
Legal Services
June 09, 2023, 10:56 AM