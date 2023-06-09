Who Got The Work

Hinshaw & Culbertson chairperson Peter D. Sullivan; Colon Ramirez member Colon-Ramirez; and Nigaglioni Law Offices partner Ruben T. Nigaglioni have entered appearances for law firm Forde & O'Meara and other defendants in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint, brought on behalf of Blue Stone Finance LLC and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of engaging in ‘frivolous’ litigation and a defamation campaign accusing the defendants of scheming to defraud the state of Illinois. The case was filed March 24 in Puerto Rico District Court by Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez; O'Neill & Borges; McConnell Valdez LCLC; and Juan R. Rivera Font LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Silvia L. Carreno-Coll, is 3:23-cv-01140, Hynes et al v. Forde & O'Meara LLP et al.

Legal Services

June 09, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Blue Stone Finance, LLC

Brian F Hynes

Greysand Capital, LLC

Greysand Finance, LLC

Vendor Assistance Program LLC

Vendor Assitance Program, LLC

Plaintiffs

Pietrantoni Mendez Alvarez

ONeill Borges

Fortuno & Fortuno Fas

Mcconnell Vald�s LLC

defendants

Forde & O'Meara LLP

Leonard Trial Lawyers LLC

Michael I. Leonard

Michael K. Forde

defendant counsels

Colon Ramirez LLC

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Nigaglioni Law Offices Psc

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation