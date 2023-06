New Suit - Employment

Ford Motor Co. was sued Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Hunt Law on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to labor relations about continuous unwanted sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03855, Hyneman v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 20, 2023, 4:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Paulette Hyneman

Plaintiffs

Hunt & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination