Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Thursday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, alleging fraudulent wire transfers, was filed by Leila Rose-Gordon on behalf of Courtney Hyman and JP Trucking LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05807, Hyman et al v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.