Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Wehrle Law on behalf of Jacqueline Hylton. The case is 4:22-cv-00981, Hylton v. The Bank of New York Mellon.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2022, 3:44 PM