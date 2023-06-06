Paul A. Alarcon and Samuel Q. Schleier of Bowman and Brooke and Randy Luskey of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have stepped in as defense counsel to Uber and Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The action, over alleged sexual assault, was filed April 5 in California Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of an Uber passenger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01630, Hylin v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.
Technology
June 06, 2023, 7:31 AM