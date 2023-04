New Suit

Uber and Raiser LLC were sued by a passenger on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual assault, was brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01630, Hylin v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al.

Technology

April 05, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Katherine Hylin

Plaintiffs

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Raiser, LLC

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation