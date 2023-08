New Suit - Patent

Five Below, a teen-centric discount retailer with more than 1,000 U.S. locations, and BSM Enterprise Ltd. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court. The court action was filed by Project Cip on behalf of Hydrojug Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00086, Hydrojug, Inc. v. Bsm Enterprise, Ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 01, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Hydrojug, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Project Cip

defendants

Five Below, Inc.

Bsm Enterprise, Ltd

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims