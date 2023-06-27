New Suit - Trademark

Greenspoon Marder filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of intravenous health services provider Hydrate IV Bar Holdings LLC. The suit pursues claims against Hydrate IV LLC for its continued use of the 'Hydrate IV Now' and 'Hydrate IV' marks. The suit also seeks to enjoin the defendant from its continued use of the marks, in an effort to eliminate substantial and immediate likelihood of confusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01431, Hydrate IV Bar Holdings, LLC v. Hydrate IV LLC.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 4:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Hydrate IV Bar Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Greenspoon Marder

defendants

Hydrate IV LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims