Who Got The Work

Foley & Lardner partner R. Spencer Montei has entered an appearance for Sinclair Pharma US Inc. and Viora Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed July 24 in California Central District Court by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear on behalf of Hydrafacial LLC, asserts five patents related to a hydrodermabrasion system for treating skin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, is 2:24-cv-06250, Hydrafacial LLC v. Sinclair Pharma Limited et al.

Technology

September 09, 2024, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Hydrafacial LLC

Plaintiffs

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

Defendants

Sinclair Pharma Limited

Sinclair Pharma US, Inc.

Viora, Inc.

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims