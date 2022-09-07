New Suit - Trademark

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of microdermabrasion and hydradermabrasion system manufacturer Hydrafacial Company. The suit takes aim at Rene Chlumecky, through his company Ageless Serums LLC, for allegedly marketing and selling facial serums to customers using the 'HydraFacial' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06360, Hydrafacial Company v. Chlumecky.

