Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Fay Servicing and Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Dean Greer PC on behalf of David P. Hyder and Marsha G. Hyder. The case is 2:22-cv-00125, Hyder et al v. Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company, LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 5:46 AM