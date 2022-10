Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lime, the bike and scooter sharing service, to Oregon District Court. The suit, over an alleged braking defect, was filed by the Davis Galm Law Firm on behalf of Ella Hyde. The case is 3:22-cv-01661, Hyde v. Neutron Holdings Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 28, 2022, 8:37 PM