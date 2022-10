News From Law.com

As hybrid work becomes the norm, companies should avoid getting sucked into tailoring work-at-home policies to match the patchwork of applicable laws across the country. That was one of the points made by panelists in a session titled "Take the Driver's Seat: Governing a Hybrid Workforce" at the Women influence and Power in Law Conference in Washington, D.C.

Legal Services

October 19, 2022, 7:44 AM