New Suit - Contract

Akerman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Hybrid Financial. The suit takes aim at handbag seller Hammitt Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08635, Hybrid Financial Ltd, a Canadian corporation v. Hammitt, Inc., a California corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 7:40 PM